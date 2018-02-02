Lamarcus Williams
Lamarcus Williams
Lamarcus Williams

Crime

Man charged after shot fired near home

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

February 02, 2018 08:09 PM

A Columbus man was charged on Thursday after a shot was fired near a home on Blan Street.

Lamarcus Williams, 19, was charged with one count each of discharging a firearm in the city limits, theft by receiving stolen in another state, carrying a conceal weapon, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and possession of a pistol. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Blan Street to check on an incident. Williams was taken into custody shortly after 4:07 p.m.

With a school in the area, Williams also was charged with carrying weapons within school safety zones at school functions or on school property. Police said the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  