Police say man committed burglaries on 2 days

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested a 51-year-old man and charged him three counts of burglary and four counts of theft of property.
According to an official report, police say Phillip Robinson committed burglaries at apartment complexes in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway and the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.
At about 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call about a suspicious male being confronted as he carried property away from an apartment.
The property was recovered and further investigation led to Robinson being developed as a suspect.
The report says that at about 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the report of an individual matching Robinson’s description unlawfully entering two different apartments that were occupied. Additional investigation into those cases resulted in Robinson being developed as a suspect.
Officers contacted Roibinson in a vehicle as he fled the area Sunday and he was taken into custody. Police say approximately $4,200 in property including jewelry, electronics and clothing that had been reported stolen was recovered.
The case remains under investigation.
