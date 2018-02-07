Chambers County Sheriff: $5,000 reward offered in woman’s death

A $5,000 reward is offered for information in the shooting death of Tammie Christina Blount, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
The body of Blount, 47, was discovered Oct. 20 on the side of County Road 25 near County Road 173 in Chambers County. The reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for Blount’s death.
The Opelika, Ala., woman was last seen alive in a white Ford Taurus the day before her body was found.
Anyone with information on the homicide should call 334-864-4333, 334-864-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
