2,606 handmade weapons, 33 syringes, 8,164 grams of marijuana among prison contraband found

The Georgia Department of Corrections is always busy trying to eradicate the prison system of contraband.
According to a report from the department , 9,315 items of contraband from inside the state’s 33 prisons was confiscated between October and December 2017.
The work was a collaboration of the department’s office of professional standards, the department’s tactical squads and K9 units.
In the report commissioner Gregory Dozier said he was “proud of the hard work and dedication and staff which led to the seizure of these items.”
Among those items were 1,484 cell phones, 718 cell phone chargers, 2,606 handmade weapons, 8,164 grams of marijuana, 157,866.53 grams of tobacco, 552 pills, 4,112 ounces of alcohol, 33 syringes, and 18 SIM/SD cards.
