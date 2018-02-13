Woman accused of trying to run over victim with stolen vehicle

A Columbus woman is accused of trying to run over a woman in a stolen vehicle, police said Tuesday.
Brooklyn Heyland, 23, was arrested about 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Warm Springs Court. She was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and reckless conduct. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. hearing Wednesday in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to an apartment at 6021 Warm Springs Court to check on a dispute between Heyland and two other women. At the scene, police said Heyland was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
She is accused of attempting to run over one of the women with the vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
