Tampa, Fla., woman facing identity fraud charge at Synovus in Columbus

A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Tampa , Fla., on an identity fraud charge after a police investigation at Synovus in Columbus.
Rolonda Evans was arrested on outstanding warrants by authorities and extradited from the city to Columbus to face the fraud charge. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said the charge stems from an Oct. 5 investigation at Synovus at 1137 First Ave. in connection with an internal audit. Police said the fraud occurred sometime between June 8 and Sept. 30 at the location.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
