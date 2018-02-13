Woman, 43, accused in death of mother, 79, in Valley, Ala.

A 79-year-old woman is dead and her daughter is facing a murder charge in Valley, Ala., authorities said late Tuesday.
The body of Francis Jane McDonald was found about 3:30 p.m. by officers called to a home in the 2400 block of 36th Street, police Maj. Mike Reynolds said in a release. McDonald appeared to be the victim of a homicide.
Heather Lea Christenson, 43, confessed to killing her mother during an investigation into McDonald’s death. She was charged with murder, processed at the Valley Police Department and held in the Chambers County Detention Facility.
Investigators were unable to determine the cause of the victim’s death. McDonald’s body will be transported to the state Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Ala., for an autopsy.
Never miss a local story.
Christenson lived with her mother at the home.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments