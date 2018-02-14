New details emerge in crash that left two dead on I-185 near J.R. Allen Parkway exit ramp

Exits along Interstate 185 near J.R. Allen Parkway exit ramps reopened late Wednesday as Columbus police released more information in the crash that left after two men dead while putting gas in a pickup truck, authorities said.
The exit ramps near the access roads were closed to traffic after the 5:08 a.m. crash on the northbound I-185 Collector Road at the J.R. Allen westbound exit ramp. Lee Edward Heath, 47, of Phenix City and Anthony Jensen, 32, of Columbus were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Columbus police said a 2011 Toyota Tundra owned by Heath was parked on the east side of I-185 northbound collector road facing north while Heath and Jensen stood on the side of the pickup. A northbound 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by a 28-year-old Forest Park, Ga., man struck the pickup’s rear bumper and both pedestrians.
After striking the men, the Nissan continued in a northeast direction across the J.R. Allen Parkway’s westbound exit ramp while spinning, police said.
A witness to the crash said he was traveling northbound on I-185 when he observed the stopped pickup with its lights on. He said the Nissan struck the driver’s side rear bumper on the pickup with its front bumper.
A second witness, traveling on the J.R. Allen westbound exit ramp to the northbound I-185 collector road, said he saw the pickup with hazards lights flashing. As he drove near the pickup, the witness said the Nissan headlights were doing an unusual movement before the car came across his lane and stopped on the east side of J.R. Allen Parkway’s westbound exit ramp.
Both vehicles had disabling damage.
The deadly crash remains under investigations. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
