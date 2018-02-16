More Videos

Crime

Officials investigating deadly shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

February 16, 2018 06:17 AM

A 30-year-old man was killed late Thursday in a shooting on Old Mill Road, according to a news release from Auburn police.

The body of the victim, whose name has yet to be released, will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Officials responded around 10:18 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Old Mill Road, where they said they found the victim dead. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

View More Video