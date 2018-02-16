Russell County school on high alert after online post about 'suspicious intentions,' officials say

Russell County High School is on high alert Friday morning after an Instagram post about suspicious behavior and/or intentions, according to Facebook post from Superintendent Brenda Coley.
"In light of the terrible shootings in Florida on yesterday, our staff is on high alert," Coley wrote late Thursday. "This evening our school administrators were made aware that a student at Russell County High School posted to Instagram a message regarding suspicious behavior and/or intentions. Our Safety & Security Director has initiated active response to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff members."
The Russell County Sheriff's Office is helping school officials ensure a safe haven on and around campus.
"Law enforcement recommends that 'if you see something, say something' as the most reasonable measure to bring attention to inappropriate behaviors," Coley stated in the post. "The appropriate administrative staff was called and remains in close contact while law enforcement is completing their assessment. All safety procedures are being appropriately followed according to the school’s/district's safety plans."
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
