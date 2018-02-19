Jeanie Luke
Columbus Police: No tag lights leads to methamphetamine arrest

February 19, 2018 07:09 PM

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

According to an official report, the drug was found in the car of Jeanie Luke when her 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stopped at 2:41 a.m. for having no tag lights.

The arrest came at the intersection of 31st Street and 11th Avenue.

According to the Muscogee County Jail, she is also charged with possession and use of drug related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

She is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

