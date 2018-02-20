Former judge Cielinski recognized by Judicial Council of Georgia

The Judicial Council of Georgia recently recognized retired Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Cielinski.
During an administrative meeting in Fort Valley, Chief Justice P. Harris Hines presented Cielinski with a pocket watch and letter, recognizing him for his service as chief judge of Recorder’s Court in Columbus. Cielinski served 42 years with the Columbus Consolidated Government before he retired in February 2017 to recover from surgery and after the city settled a domestic suit over the judge ordering a woman to pay a “victim assessment” to drop a charge against her boyfriend.
Hines described Cielinski as a loyal and hardworking jurist and an integral member of the Council of Municipal Court Judges. “It was during your leadership that the Council secured membership on the Judicial Council, and you served for many years as a committed member of the Judicial Workload Assessment Committee,” Hines wrote.
Cielinski, 70, has said he had no regrets over the years in the court that handled misdemeanor traffic cases and city ordinance violations to felony murder and assaults. He started working with the city in1975 and was appointed to Recorder’s Court in 1981.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
