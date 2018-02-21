Litter suspect nabbed near Columbus Tech for tossing plastic drink bottle on ground

Tossing a drink bottle on the ground near Columbus Technical College may lead to a littering charge.
Eddie Lamar Allgood , 57, was charged with littering, giving false information to a police officer and riding on the sidewalk after his arrest about 5:33 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
Columbus police officer Daniel Phillips was near Manchester Expressway and Kolb Avenue when he observed Allgood toss a plastic drink bottle on the ground while riding a bicycle in front of Columbus Tech.
After he was stopped by the officer, the suspect said he was trying to throw the bottle into a trash can but missed it. The false information charge stemmed from the suspect initially giving police the wrong name.
Law enforcement has stepped up efforts to control littering after a Jan. 11 Litter Enforcement Training session at the Public Safety Center. Police, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Marshal’s Office are now armed with more tools to go after people who litter the streets.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
