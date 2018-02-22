Phenix City father charged in baby’s death after autopsy reveals injury

A day after a year-old baby was found dead on Summerset Drive in Phenix City, police have charged the father with murder, police Lt. Steve Nolin said Thursday.
Sha’Quel J. Brooks, 26, was taken into custody after he was questioned in the child’s death. Brooks is held in the Russell County Jail. Russell County Coroner Arthur L. Sumbry said the baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nolin said police were called at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday to check on the death of a small child. An autopsy performed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences revealed the child’s death was due to blunt force.
The case remains under investigation by Phenix City police and the Russell County Department of Human Resources. More charges are possible in the case.
Never miss a local story.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments