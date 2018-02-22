Columbus ranks high in home fire risk; gets $20,000 grant to educate children

The city of Columbus has been awarded a $20,000 grant after it ranked 49th out of 100 cities in the nation with a high home fire risk.
Columbus is one of 35 cities nationwide to receive the grant which is part of a three-year commitment from The Hartford as part of The Hartford’s Junior Fire Marshal program. The money will be used to educate 1.5 million children in the 100 cities with the highest home fire risk.
A fire is reported every 90 seconds in the nation and 33 percent of home fires are started by children ages 6-9 years old.
During a survey of Columbus residents, the city ranked high in the Hartford Home Fire Index. Sixty-eight percent said they have left the kitchen while cooking something on the stove compared with 58 percent nationwide. At least 51 percent said they have left a room with a candle lit at least once over the last year compared with 37 percent across the nation.
Fire Marshal Ricky Shores of the Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services said the vast majority of fires is caused by food left unattended on the stove top. “We take a look at all that,” he said. “ A lot of fires, we just don’t know how they are started.”
To determine the risk, the company calculated the rate of residential fires using the number of residential structures fires from the 2014 National Fire Incident Reporting System and dividing it by 2010 census housing units. A survey also was conducted on fire safety and prevention behaviors among the general population in late 2016 and early 2017.
In addition to the grant, the company will distribute free Junior Fire Marshal education kits to K-3 classrooms in each public school district. The kit has signature red fire helmets, an educator and parent guide and coloring posters designed to introduce fire safety to children.
