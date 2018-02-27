K9 must retire after being diagnosed with cancer but handler isn’t ‘quitting on him’

A diagnosis of cancer has led to the retirement of K9 Rik, a six-year veteran of the police force in LaGrange, Ga.
According to a report from the city, Rik’s handler of four years Sgt. Clayton Bryant says he plans to care for Rik.
“Just as he has had my back for several years and never quit on me, now it’s my turn and I’m not quitting on him,” Bryant said in a news release
Rik is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who began training in October 2012.
“There’s no telling how many houses or buildings he’s cleared so that a human officer didn’t have to or how many situations were defused by his mere presence,” Bryant said.
Rik is getting treatment for which the city of LaGrange is paying.
