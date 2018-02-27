K9 Rik must retire because of cancer
K9 Rik must retire because of cancer City of Lagrange
K9 Rik must retire because of cancer City of Lagrange

Crime

K9 must retire after being diagnosed with cancer but handler isn’t ‘quitting on him’

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

February 27, 2018 10:51 AM

A diagnosis of cancer has led to the retirement of K9 Rik, a six-year veteran of the police force in LaGrange, Ga.

According to a report from the city, Rik’s handler of four years Sgt. Clayton Bryant says he plans to care for Rik.

“Just as he has had my back for several years and never quit on me, now it’s my turn and I’m not quitting on him,” Bryant said in a news release

Rik is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who began training in October 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There’s no telling how many houses or buildings he’s cleared so that a human officer didn’t have to or how many situations were defused by his mere presence,” Bryant said.

Rik is getting treatment for which the city of LaGrange is paying.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

View More Video