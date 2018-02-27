‘Operation Slumber Party’ nabs Columbus man trying to meet child for sex, authorities said

A Columbus man is among five suspects arrested in "Operation Slumber Party" after they came to Woodbine, Ga., with the intent to meet a child for sex, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Kevin Chad Hardy, 32, of Columbus was taken into custody some 250 miles from Columbus after he visited relatives in the city during the three-day operation that started Thursday. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony of child molestation in Camden County.
The other four suspects were identified as Kenneth James Tennison, 23, of Waynesville, Ga., on sexual exploitation of children, Brian Robert Gleason, 42, of St. Augustine, Fla., on criminal attempt enticing a minor for indecent purposes, Travis Lamar Nicholson, 34, of Ovett, Miss., on sexual exploitation of children and possession of methamphetamine and Arvy Wesley Peters Jr., 43, of Brunswick, Ga., on sexual exploitation of children.
Camden County Sheriff said Jim Proctor said deputies work daily to protect residents, especially those who are unable to protect themselves. “I want to recognize the cooperation of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners that work daily to seek out and apprehend predators that attempt to do harm to our children,” Proctor said in a release. “We will continue to be proactive in identifying, apprehending and prosecuting individuals who exploit children.”
The arrests are the result of several months of planning, the sheriff’s office said. All suspects traveled to the area with the intent to meet a child for sex.
During the operation, investigators had more than 100 exchanges with suspects on various social media or Internet sites used for dating, socializing or posting classified ads. More than 75 of those exchanges involved a suspect initiating contact and talking about sex.
Authorities said some people ceased conversations after realizing they were talking to a minor while others continued to talk. Five of 12 cases ended with the arrests.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, agencies taking part in the operation included U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Services, Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and the Computer Crimes Unit. He also recognized the Columbus Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
