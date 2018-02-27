Appeals Court affirms lower court’s ruling, clearing officers in death of naked man in Phenix City

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower District Court ruling, clearing officers in the March 24, 2013 death of a naked man who was shot with a Taser more than dozen times in north Phenix City.
The three-judge panel in Montgomery, Ala., filed a decision Feb. 20 in the suit by Gladis Callwood, the mother of Khari Neville Illidge, who claimed the 25-year-old man died of excessive force during an encounter with six officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department. Callwood appealed an Oct. 10, 2017 District Court decision that ruled the officers are protected by qualified immunity and granted summary judgment.
Although deputies fired Tasers at Illidge, restrained him with handcuffs, hogtied and used the weight of a 385-pound officer to subdue him, they didn’t violate clearly established law. The facts were taken as a reasonable officer on the scene could have viewed them.
“Throughout the incident, Illidge resisted all of the officers’ attempt to subdue him and ignored their repeated requests to calm down,” the ruling states. “A reasonable officer could have believed that Illidge continued to resist arrest and that he posed a danger to the officers and himself by resisting. For that reason, we cannot say that the officers’ use of force was utterly disproportionate that any reasonable officer would have recognized that his actions were unlawful.”
An attorney representing Callwood could not be reached for comment on the ruling.
Illidge was with a friend the night he started acting strangely. He pulled off his clothes and started walking naked down the road toward his friend’s yard.
The first deputies to respond to a 6:45 p.m. call on Lee County Road 314 were deputies Steven Mills and Ray Smith patrolling in separate vehicles. Mills encountered the naked man and said on his radio that he is mentally ill and possibly under the influence. He was told the man had entered a residence on Lee County Road 308.
During Mills’ encounter with the man, Illidge walked toward Mills, forcing the deputy to fire his Taser. After he was struck several times, Illidge overpowered the deputy and slung him at lest 10 feet on Pierce Road. That forced the deputy to fire his Taser three more times at the man but shots appeared to have no effect.
Illidge continued to a doctor’s home in the 1800 block of Pierce Road. There, he disregarded orders to get on the ground before shaking the door knob but didn’t enter. During a rapid move by him toward the officer, Ray Smith fired his Taser 14 times and Illidge fell to the ground. Mills and Butler used their weight in an attempt to get handcuffs on the man.
Phenix City officers Shawn Sheely and Joey Williams along with Deputy Charles Jenkins arrived to assist with the man who was kicking. Jenkins arrived with leg shackles and cuffs that were placed on Illidge. Williams who weighed 385 pounds at the time placed one knee between the man’s shoulder blades and the other in the middle of his back while Sheely restrained the upper portion of the man’s legs. Still struggling, the man was placed in leg irons and flex cuffs.
Illidge continued to struggle until he suddenly went limp. After officers turned him over, he was unresponsive and had a frothy substance and blood spewing from his mouth. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
