Suspect wanted in deadly wreck on Steam Mill Road

Jury can't agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Suspect in deadly New Year's shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year's compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.
American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore. American Traffic Solutions (ATS)

Crime

Suspect wanted in deadly wreck on Steam Mill Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

February 28, 2018 08:30 AM

Columbus police are searching for the driver in Jan. 18 wreck on Steam Mill Road that killed a 31-year-old woman.

Raheem McClam is wanted on one count each of first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury, speeding, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and no passing zone, six counts of seat belt and two counts of serious injury.

Columbus police Sgt. Clyde Dent said the driver in the 2009 Hyundai Accent was headed east on Steam Mill Road as McClam was driving west bound on the same roadway in a Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle collided near Englewood Drive around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 18.

Claudia Nicole Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m. An underage boy was also injured during the wreck and remains in the hospital, according to police. 

“The Hyundai was either attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway or make a left turn on Englewood Drive and was struck by the Crown Victoria,” Dent stated. “Any of the rest is going to be pretty much speculation without any further investigation.”







