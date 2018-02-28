Man accused of assault in shooting on Montclair Drive

More than three weeks after a man was shot on Montclair Drive, Columbus police arrested a man Wednesday on a series of assault charges in connection with the shooting.
Roderick Daniel, 28, was taken into custody and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court. He faces one count each of reckless conduct, aggravated assault with a gun, damage to private property second degree, discharging a gun near a public highway or street and possession of a knife or gun during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes.
The charges stem from a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 shooting in the 4100 block of Montclair Drive. Police were called to the location to check on a shooting.
Police found a man as the victim at the scene.
