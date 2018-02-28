Fight erupts with gang members at Kendrick High School after Facebook post

A Monday fight that erupted at Kendrick High School may have involved gang members in a dispute over a Facebook post, Columbus police said.
Quentin Lorenzo Thomas, 18, was taken into custody at the school on Wednesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail on one count of aggravated battery and participation in criminal gang activity. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday. A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested in the Amber Drive area Monday and held in the Regional Youth Development Center in Decatur.
Police were called to check on a fight at Cameo Street and Amber Drive at 6:17 p.m. Monday. That is the location where the juvenile was arrested. Police believe the suspects are part of a gang called “Kids of the Ghetto” or KTG.
The dispute among the teens started on the school grounds from a Facebook post. A girl told the juvenile suspect that another teen had been talking about him. He confronted the teen and started to leave in a vehicle when he was egged on by others to fight.
Punches were thrown and the other teen lost a tooth. The juvenile broke free from the fight after three spectators joined in the melee.
A video of the fight was posted on Facebook.
Police are still looking for a third suspect in the fight.
