Crime

Two arrested after police seize 4.4 pounds meth, other drugs in Frazier Drive bust

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

March 08, 2018 08:55 PM

A man and woman face drug charges after the Special Operations Unit seized 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs during a Wednesday search on Frazier Drive.

Marcus Rainey, 33, and Spontaneous Chaney, 30, were taken into custody during a search at 5920 Frazier Drive. Rainey is charged with one count each of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana. Chaney faces one count each of reckless conduct, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a police officer. Chaney was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond while Rainey is held for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police said Rainey was found in possession of 4.4 pounds of meth during a 10:13 p.m. search at the home. Officers also found a half-ounce of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine and digital scale.

Chaney is accused of possessing marijuana, digital scale and packaging equipment. The obstruction of a police officer charge stems from the suspect shutting the door of the home and fleeing inside during the search. Police said she allegedly put her four children in harm’s way with the violations.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

