Columbus couple facing 137 charges after rash of car break-ins

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Pause
Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road 82

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial 47

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 146

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 195

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 88

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 7

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Columbus couple facing 137 charges after rash of car break-ins

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 09, 2018 10:08 AM

A couple is facing 137 charges following multiple car thefts and break-ins in Columbus, authorities announced Friday morning in a news release.

Cortez Porter, 31, was charged with multiple counts of entering an auto, car theft, financial card transaction thefts, identity fraud, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and burglary.

Amanda Burse, 27, was charged with multiple counts of entering an auto, financial transaction card fraud and theft, identity fraud, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, burglary and theft by deception.

The Columbus Police Department's property and financial crimes units have been conducting an investigation into more than 200 car break-ins that occurred in the area of Columbus within the last several months. More than $86,000 worth of property was stolen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Pause
Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road 82

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial 47

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 146

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 195

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 88

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 7

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

View More Video