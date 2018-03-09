Columbus couple facing 137 charges after rash of car break-ins

A couple is facing 137 charges following multiple car thefts and break-ins in Columbus, authorities announced Friday morning in a news release.
Cortez Porter, 31, was charged with multiple counts of entering an auto, car theft, financial card transaction thefts, identity fraud, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and burglary.
Amanda Burse, 27, was charged with multiple counts of entering an auto, financial transaction card fraud and theft, identity fraud, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, burglary and theft by deception.
The Columbus Police Department's property and financial crimes units have been conducting an investigation into more than 200 car break-ins that occurred in the area of Columbus within the last several months. More than $86,000 worth of property was stolen.
