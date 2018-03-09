Three charged after man tries to flush cocaine down toilet, Columbus police say

Three men were arrested Thursday evening at a Columbus home on 24th Street after authorities allegedly caught one of them trying to flush more than $100 worth of cocaine down the toilet, officials said.
Melvin Colbert, 38; Bernard Bronson, 41; and Curtis Williams, 39, were charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder's Court.
The Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit went to a home in the 300 block of 24th Street around 6:43 p.m. Thursday to search it.
When agents arrived on the scene, they found 64-year-old Larry Stephens and 43-year-old Charlie Cook standing in the front yard. They were detained while officials checked with the Georgia Crime Information Center to see if they had warrants.
They were taken into custody after officials confirmed that Stephens was wanted on two counts of third-degree forgery and Cook was wanted on a contempt of court charge.
Special agents then entered the residence and saw Colbert, Bronson and Williams coming from the back of the residence. They ordered the men to get on the ground and the suspects did, according to a police report.
Officials said they searched the home, which didn't appear to be in livable conditions. They suspect that it is a facility to distribute drugs, according to the police report.
Officials found three portable two-way radios. One was on the futon, another was in Williams' vehicle and a third was in Stephens' possession, the report states.
Authorities believe they used the radios to communicate that police were in the area.
Agents also noticed that the toilet was flushing with about 1.1 grams of cocaine (street value of $101) lying on the floor to the left side of the toilet. There was a trail of water leading to where the suspects were ordered to get on the ground, according to police.
"Members of the Special Operations Unit observed that Melvin Antonio Colbert's arms had water on them with water dripping from his persons as if his hands had been submerged in the water," police said in the report. "A special agent believed that Mr. Colbert destroyed an unknown quantity of narcotics, but was unsuccessful in destroying the 1.1 grams of cocaine police discovered the near the bathroom toilet."
Colbert faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.
Agents also found multiple plastic bags on the kitchen table and a box of plastic bags in the bedroom dresser. They allegedly located a digital scale in the Williams front pocket.
He told police he used it to weigh coins, according to the report.
