Verdict reached in home invasion case where victim was shot with his own gun

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Pause
Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road 82

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial 47

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 146

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 195

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 88

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 7

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Dewayne Vidal Searcy Jr. was found not guilty Friday of all charges stemming from a 2016 home invasion that left the victim brain-damaged from being shot in the head with his own gun. Defense attorneys Kevin James and Mark Jones talked about the case after the verdict was reached. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com
Dewayne Vidal Searcy Jr. was found not guilty Friday of all charges stemming from a 2016 home invasion that left the victim brain-damaged from being shot in the head with his own gun. Defense attorneys Kevin James and Mark Jones talked about the case after the verdict was reached. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Verdict reached in home invasion case where victim was shot with his own gun

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

March 09, 2018 05:04 PM

A jury has found a Columbus man not guilty for his alleged role in a scheme that left a 24-year-old man brain-damaged from being shot with his own gun.

Dewayne Vidal Searcy Jr., 24, is not guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, burglary, and using a gun to commit a felony.

Prosecutors allege Searcy was one of two men whom the women visiting the victim allowed into the second-floor home at Cooper Cove Apartments on Milgen Road around 3:30 a.m. May 11, 2016.

The men were supposed to sneak in through the unlocked door while the women distracted the resident, and take guns and drugs from a safe in a bedroom closet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That was their plan, but their plan went awry.

The two women were Jessica Brooke Elliott, then 22, and Ashley Loraine Wright, who was 24. Elliott was acquainted with the victim, as she knew his sister, and she had bought Xanax from him before. He sold small amounts of marijuana, too, storing the drugs in his safe with his guns.

Also in on the plan was Phillip Michael Futrell, then 28, a heroin user Elliott was dating. Elliott said Futrell and Searcy came up with the scheme and recruited the women to help.

Searcy was alone on trial because his codefendants pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary. Elliott, Wright and Futrell each faces one to 20 years in prison for burglary.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Pause
Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road 82

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial 47

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 146

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 195

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 88

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 7

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

View More Video