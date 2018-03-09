Verdict reached in home invasion case where victim was shot with his own gun

A jury has found a Columbus man not guilty for his alleged role in a scheme that left a 24-year-old man brain-damaged from being shot with his own gun.

Dewayne Vidal Searcy Jr., 24, is not guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, burglary, and using a gun to commit a felony.

Prosecutors allege Searcy was one of two men whom the women visiting the victim allowed into the second-floor home at Cooper Cove Apartments on Milgen Road around 3:30 a.m. May 11, 2016.

The men were supposed to sneak in through the unlocked door while the women distracted the resident, and take guns and drugs from a safe in a bedroom closet.

That was their plan, but their plan went awry.

The two women were Jessica Brooke Elliott, then 22, and Ashley Loraine Wright, who was 24. Elliott was acquainted with the victim, as she knew his sister, and she had bought Xanax from him before. He sold small amounts of marijuana, too, storing the drugs in his safe with his guns.

Also in on the plan was Phillip Michael Futrell, then 28, a heroin user Elliott was dating. Elliott said Futrell and Searcy came up with the scheme and recruited the women to help.

Searcy was alone on trial because his codefendants pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary. Elliott, Wright and Futrell each faces one to 20 years in prison for burglary.