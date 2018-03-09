Officials urge students to play it safe during spring break

As Georgia and Alabama students head to the beach and other destinations for spring break , local law enforcement agencies are urging them to play it safe .
Nearly a dozen colleges and universities in Georgia and Alabama will be on break from Saturday to March 17. Motorists should expect more traffic on the highways as families and college students head to an area to relax and have fun.
Many students will be passing through Columbus during the break as many go to Panama City , Fla. and other beach locations. Columbus police Sgt. Fred Carnes said there are no special operations but officers will be on patrol along the major streets in the city.
Across the state, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Public Safety said the Georgia State Patrol will be on normal patrols during the break for students.
Across the Chattahoochee River, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will work to ensure public safety with state troopers enforcing state laws and assisting motorists and boaters. ALEA said parents should talk with teens, especially those who will be traveling with friends. Travelers should buckle up, obey the speed limits, avoid texting and other distractions while driving and use life vests while boating.
Authorities said anyone younger than 21 should be more closely monitored to prevent underage consumption of alcoholic beverages.
In Georgia, the colleges and universities include University of Geogia, Georgia Southern University, Georgia State University, Valdosta State University and Georgia Tech.
Major schools in Alabama on break include Auburn University, University of Alabama and University of Alabama Birmingham.
