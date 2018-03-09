SUV loses control on Macon Road, snaps power pole

A SUV went out of control on Macon Road Friday, was airborne and snapped a wood power pole along the right-of-way.
The 69-year-old driver was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown Campus, formerly Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries after the 11:15 a.m. crash east of Pope Road.
Police said the Upatoi man was eastbound in a 2002 Toyota Sequoia when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck a caution sign on a drainage ditch. For about 58 feet, the SUV was airborne and started to spin clockwise.
The driver’s side struck a power pole, snapping the pole in half. The vehicle then spun counter clockwise striking two trees before stopping on the passenger’s side.
Damage to the power pole was estimated at $4,500. The SUV was destroyed in the crash.
Eastbound traffic was reduced to one of the two lanes until the wreckage was cleared.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
