Mandi Sunshine Ranew
Mandi Sunshine Ranew
Mandi Sunshine Ranew

Crime

Russell County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested during drug investigation

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

March 10, 2018 11:01 AM

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own employees during a drug investigation, Sheriff Heath Taylor said in release.

Mandi Sunshine Ranew, a civilian communications officer with the sheriff’s office was taken into custody Friday during an attempt to buy drugs from Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigation. She was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit a controlled substance and booked into the Russell County Jail.

Ranew , 32, was released later on bond. The sheriff didn’t specify whether Ranew is still employed with the sheriff’s office after her arrest.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

View More Video