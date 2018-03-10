Russell County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested during drug investigation

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own employees during a drug investigation, Sheriff Heath Taylor said in release.
Mandi Sunshine Ranew, a civilian communications officer with the sheriff’s office was taken into custody Friday during an attempt to buy drugs from Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigation. She was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit a controlled substance and booked into the Russell County Jail.
Ranew , 32, was released later on bond. The sheriff didn’t specify whether Ranew is still employed with the sheriff’s office after her arrest.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
