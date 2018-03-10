Man arrested with two teens in house reeking of marijuana on Walker Street

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after he was found in a Walker Street house reeking of marijuana with 13 and 14-year-olds, Columbus police said.
Daijon Cooks, 17, was arrested about 9 p.m. and held on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail but later released on bond.
Cooks is accused of picking up the two teens and driving them to his house on Walker Street without the parents permission. He was found with the children in a house that reeked of marijuana.
During the investigation, police said Cooks refused to give officers any information about himself. The teens weren’t related to the suspect.
