Fortson man surrenders to police on gambling charges

A Fortson man surrendered to authorities late Friday at Government Center to face outstanding gambling charges.
Syed Haider, 59, was taken into custody before midnight Friday and held in the Muscogee County Jail on one count each of commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday .
Charges against Haider were filed by the Metro Narcotics Task Force. Although Haider is a resident of Harris County, police didn’t specify where the alleged charges occurred in Columbus.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
