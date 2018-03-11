Walter Frank Thomas
Walter Frank Thomas Russell County Jail
Walter Frank Thomas Russell County Jail

Crime

Shooting at Hurtsboro restaurant claims 2nd victim

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

March 11, 2018 01:07 PM

John Williams, shot Wednesday in a restaurant in Hurtsboro, Ala., has died.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said the 74-year-old Williams died around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Killed Wednesday was 69-year-old Donald Wayne Hughes, the owner of the City Cafe Grill, 531 Main Street, where the shooting took place.

Arrested and charged with murder is Walter Frank Thomas, 64, who was taken into custody without incident in his home of Goolsby Street shortly after the shooting that took place around 6:30 a.m. EST.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two other men were also shot but their wounds are considered non life-threatening.

Taylor said a man walked into the popular restaurant, which has been in business since 1954, shouted the owner’s name, then began firing rounds from a .22 caliber long rifle.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

View More Video