Shooting at Hurtsboro restaurant claims 2nd victim

John Williams, shot Wednesday in a restaurant in Hurtsboro, Ala., has died.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said the 74-year-old Williams died around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Killed Wednesday was 69-year-old Donald Wayne Hughes, the owner of the City Cafe Grill, 531 Main Street, where the shooting took place.
Arrested and charged with murder is Walter Frank Thomas, 64, who was taken into custody without incident in his home of Goolsby Street shortly after the shooting that took place around 6:30 a.m. EST.
Two other men were also shot but their wounds are considered non life-threatening.
Taylor said a man walked into the popular restaurant, which has been in business since 1954, shouted the owner’s name, then began firing rounds from a .22 caliber long rifle.
