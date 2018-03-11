Police say woman found with ecstasy, oxycodone, hydrocodone

A 37-year-old Columbus woman faces drug charges after police say she was found with ecstasy, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
According to a Columbus police report, during a traffic stop early Saturday morning at the intersection of Rigdon Road and Baldwin Street, Caressa Riddick was found in possession of the drugs, empty pill bottles, digital scale, and transparent bags.
She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and also possession and use of drug related objects.
Police say 58 ecstasy pills were found with a street value of $1,160, 60 hydrocodone pills were foundwith a street value of $1,500 and 45 oxycodone pills were found with a street value of $1,125.
