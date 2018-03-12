Vehicular homicide suspect arrested in Steam Mill Road crash

The man wanted in the deadly Jan. 18 crash that occurred on Steam Mill Road has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Raheem McClam was arrested on Friday and charged with one count each of first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury, speeding, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and no passing zone, six counts of seat belt and two counts of serious injury. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Columbus police Sgt. Clyde Dent said the driver in the 2009 Hyundai Accent was headed east on Steam Mill Road as McClam was driving west bound on the same roadway in a Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle collided near Englewood Drive around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 18.
Claudia Nicole Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m. An underage boy was also injured during the wreck and remains in the hospital, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
“The Hyundai was either attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway or make a left turn on Englewood Drive and was struck by the Crown Victoria,” Dent stated. “Any of the rest is going to be pretty much speculation without any further investigation.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments