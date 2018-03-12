More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Vehicular homicide suspect arrested in Steam Mill Road crash

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 12, 2018 07:07 AM

The man wanted in the deadly Jan. 18 crash that occurred on Steam Mill Road has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Raheem McClam was arrested on Friday and charged with one count each of first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury, speeding, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and no passing zone, six counts of seat belt and two counts of serious injury. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Columbus police Sgt. Clyde Dent said the driver in the 2009 Hyundai Accent was headed east on Steam Mill Road as McClam was driving west bound on the same roadway in a Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle collided near Englewood Drive around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 18.

Claudia Nicole Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m. An underage boy was also injured during the wreck and remains in the hospital, according to police.

“The Hyundai was either attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway or make a left turn on Englewood Drive and was struck by the Crown Victoria,” Dent stated. “Any of the rest is going to be pretty much speculation without any further investigation.”

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

