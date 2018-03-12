Man charged after leaving 2 children alone at Peachtree Mall, police say

A Phenix City man was accused of leaving a 4-year-old and 8-year-old alone in the Peachtree Mall parking lot on Manchester Expressway, authorities said.
Antonio Robledo, 30, faces two counts of reckless conduct. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to the JC Penny's store at 3507 Manchester Expressway around 4:24 p.m. Sunday to check on two children, ages 4 and 8, alone in a vehicle. In the police report, there was no mention of them being harmed.
Officials said the suspect left the children unsupervised for more than 10 minutes. No other details were given.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
