Pause
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. Meta Viers McClatchy; Cleveland Clinic
Crime

Man charged after leaving 2 children alone at Peachtree Mall, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 12, 2018 01:14 PM

A Phenix City man was accused of leaving a 4-year-old and 8-year-old alone in the Peachtree Mall parking lot on Manchester Expressway, authorities said.

Antonio Robledo, 30, faces two counts of reckless conduct. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Columbus police were called to the JC Penny's store at 3507 Manchester Expressway around 4:24 p.m. Sunday to check on two children, ages 4 and 8, alone in a vehicle. In the police report, there was no mention of them being harmed.

Officials said the suspect left the children unsupervised for more than 10 minutes. No other details were given.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Pause
