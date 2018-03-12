Two shot at apartment near Buena Vista Road

Two people were injured over the weekend in an apartment shooting on Old Buena Vista Road, according to Columbus police.
They were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown Campus, formerly known as Midtown Medical Center. One of the victims is in stable condition, but the other person's condition is unknown.
Officers were called to the hospital around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to check on two patients with gunshot wounds.
Further investigation indicates they were shot between 11:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:06 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 400 block of Old Buena Vista Road. No other details were immediately released.
Never miss a local story.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments