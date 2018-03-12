Lee County murder convictions upheld

Three murder convictions in Lee County, Ala. have been upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
The announcement was made in a press release by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
The Court upheld the murder conviction of Cornelius Curezz Reese and in a separate case upheld the murder and attempted murder convictions of Shamond Danta Williams and Shatarious Raymoine Cobb.
Reese, 29, of Auburn, was convicted in Lee County Circuit Court in September of 2016 for the murder of Deon Nelms.
According to the press release, in Reese’s case, evidence presented at trial indicated that on February 14, 2015, Reese, the boyfriend of Nelm’s estranged wife, had an argument on the telephone with Nelms and told Nelms to meet him on Spencer Line.
Reese told Nelms that he had a gun and “was going to shoot.” Later that evening, Reese shot and killed Nelms on Spencer Avenue. Reese later made an admission to police on the telephone, and turned himself in.
Williams 26, and Cobb, 25, both of Auburn, were tried together in Lee County Circuit Court and both were convicted of the murder of Marquez Patrick and the attempted murder of Johnny Jackson.
The report says that in the other cases evidence presented at trial indicated that in the early morning hours of December 15, 2015, Williams and Patrick got into an argument outside of a club called Jackie Lee’s. Jackson approached Patrick, patted him on the back and told him they needed to leave. As they were walking away, Williams and Cobb opened fire on Patrick and Jackson.
Patrick was struck eight times and died from his injuries and forensic testing showed Patrick was struck by bullets fired from more than one gun. Jackson was struck in the legs six times, but survived.
The cases were prosecuted at trial by the Lee County District Attorney’s office.
Reese was sentenced to 40 years' imprisonment for his murder conviction.
Williams and Cobb were each sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for their murder conviction and to 20 years imprisonment for their attempted murder conviction.
