Police say Taser needed to arrest fleeing battery suspect

A 30-year-old Columbus man is facing charges of simple battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
According to a police report, Columbus officers needed to use a Taser to arrest Joseph D. West.
West was arrested around 12:28 a.m. Monday.
The report says West was arguing with a woman. During a scuffle West pushed her, pulled her hair and threw a glass candle holder which broke.
Police say West resisted arrest, pushing one of the officers. He was shot in the back with a Taser. He was detained without further incident.
West sustained an abrasion on his right palm and right cheek falling to the floor. He was taken to the hospital for treatment then transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
He is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
