Man checked into hotel with 15-year-old girl on day officers allege molestation, police say

311 Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. Pause

137 Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

123 Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

37 Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

82 Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

47 Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

146 Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

195 Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

88 Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies