Man accused of buying gifts for teen in exchange for engaging in sexual acts

A 23-year-old man bought gifts for a teen boy in exchange for him to engage in sexual acts, a police detective testified in Recorder’s Court Tuesday.
Marquis Jamal Parks of Columbus faces five counts of child molestation, aggravated sodomy and four counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Parks held without bond and bound all charges to Muscogee Superior Court.
Cpl. Mark Scruggs of the Special Victims Unit said police were called to a home in the Carters Acres neighborhood near South Lumpkin Road on Oct. 8 2017 on a domestic dispute. An officer talked to Parks about a nude photo of a 15-year-old boy on a cell phone.
During the interview with Parks, Scruggs said he ran inside the apartment and shut the door. Officers kicked in the door and detained Parks who was charged later with obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Scruggs said the suspect purchased clothing, marijuana and electronic devices in exchange for the teen to engage in a series of sexual acts with him.
During an interview at the Children’s Treehouse in October, Scruggs said he thought the victim was withholding evidence in the case. Parks and the teen met through a relative.
Police have seized three phones in the investigation.
