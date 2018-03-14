Man allegedly found with more than $8,800 worth of meth on Buena Vista Road

A man was charged with $8,840 worth of meth early Wednesday during a traffic stop on Buena Vista Road, authorities said.
Fredie Clark, 41, faces one count each trafficking meth, possession of Ecstasy, possession of marijuana, reckless conduct, no state driver's license, violating the rules for driving on a laned roadway, obstruction of police, drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, open container, obstruction and possession of drug-related objects. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
A Columbus police officer was near Buena Vista Road and Andrews Road around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday when he saw a black 1994 Chevrolet Suburban cross the center line several times. He performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
During the stop, Clark was allegedly found with 88.4 grams of meth (street value of $8,840), 22 Ecstasy pills (street value of $550) and less than 1 gram of marijuana (street value of $5) and one black digital scale with white powder residue on it.
Never miss a local story.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments