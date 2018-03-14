More Videos

Crime

Columbus man found with 7 bags of meth, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 14, 2018 01:36 PM

A man was found with seven bags of meth Tuesday morning during a traffic stop near Miller and Moon Road, authorities said.

Allen Howell, 37, faces one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug-related objects and possession of meth with the intent to distribute. He was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Columbus police said they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Howell was traveling in around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and located an assortment of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

Among the evidence was seven bags of meth containing a total of 4 grams of meth (street value of $400), one glass smoking pipe, one grinder, one black digital scale and one .22 caliber pistol, according to police.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

