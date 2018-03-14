More Videos

Crime

Two teens charged after video shows them having sex in clubhouse, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 14, 2018 01:59 PM

Two teens were charged after surveillance video showed them having sex March 9 in the clubhouse at Swallowtail Flats Apartments at Old Town, authorities said.

James Ellision II, 17, and a 16-year-old girl were charged with criminal trespassing and public indecency. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.

Columbus police were called to the Swallowtail Flats Apartments at 8272 Dream Boat Drive around 12:50 a.m. March 10 to investigate an incident involving two teens.

Authorities said surveillance video shows Ellison and a 16-year-old girl having sex on a table in the clubhouse. He was taken into custody two days later at the Public Safety Center at 510 10th St.

No further details about the incident were given.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

