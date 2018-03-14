Auburn police: Thieves crawling beneath vehicles to steal catalytic converters

After a series of catalytic converter thefts on Tuesday, the Auburn Police Division is looking for a newer model Ford pickup truck fleeing from one scene.
Police said the thefts occurred on East Longleaf Drive, Shelton Mill Road, East Glenn Avenue and Perry Street. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that contains a catalyst for chemically converting some pollutants in the exhaust into harmless compounds. The device may be removed by a thief crawling underneath the vehicle and cutting the pipe in the exhaust system.
Police said the thief appears to be targeting Honda vehicles. A surveillance video obtained by police shows a newer model Ford pick-up truck fleeing from one of the crime scenes. Two suspects, both described as black, were identified as occupants in the vehicle, including one wearing all dark clothing.
Residents are urged to secure their vehicles, remain vigilant and not to leave valuable items within view inside the vehicle. Suspicious persons or activity should be reported by dialing 911.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
Prices for catalytic converters range from $5 for an aftermarket part to more than $100 for some original equipment brands at metal recycling operations.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments