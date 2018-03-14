Two charged after search warrant was executed in Wadley , Ala.

A search warrant has led to the arrest of two men on drug charges in Wadley, Ala., the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Kenneth Ballard was charged with unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Jeremy Cofield was charged with illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine by a drug offender.
Sheriff Sid Lockhart said the search warrant was executed Tuesday afternoon with help from the state agents of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force at 16350 Highway 77 in Wadley. Ballard and Cofield were found on the property.
The sheriff said the investigation in ongoing and more charges may be filed. The arrests are the result of an investigation for several months. Lockhart recognized the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Lanett Police Department, Valley Police Department along with other officers and agents involved in the investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information on drug activity may call 334-756-0570.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments