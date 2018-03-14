Convicted bank robber gets 7 more years in prison for assault on corrections officer

A Columbus man will serve more than 15 years in prison for a bank robbery and assault on a federal corrections officer, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said Wednesday.
District Court Judge Leslie J. Abrams sentenced Christopher Belt, 27, on Monday to seven years in prison on the assault charge. The sentence came seven months after Chief U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land sentenced Belt on Aug. 22, 2017 to more than eight years on the bank robbery charge. Abrams ordered the sentences to be served consecutively for more than 15 years in prison.
Belt also was ordered to pay $28,000 in restitution related to the officer’s medical bills as a result of the injury.
Belt pleaded guilty to robbing the Wells Fargo bank branch on Milgen Road on March 18, 2016. He was armed with a gun when he demanded money from a teller and left with more than $8,000 in cash.
The assault charged stemmed from an incident while Belt was held Aug. 18, 2017 at the Sumter County Jail in Americus where he was awaiting sentencing on the bank robbery charge. Belt was engaged in a verbal dispute with another inmate and a corrections officer attempted to calm the situation by sending Belt to a different area of the jail.
Disregarding the officer’s instructions, Belt rushed toward the inmate in an attempt to make contact as the officer put her arm out to block Belt. Her arm was broken and required immediate surgical procedure.
Belt pleaded guilty to the offense of assault on Dec. 12, 2017.
Charles E. Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said the office is dedicated to ensuring that the correctional facilities holding suspects are safe.
“Violence against officers or other inmates will not be tolerated,” Peeler said. “Our office will do everything we can to see that such acts result in additional jail time being imposed and that those responsible for the costs be made to bear them.”
The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case and it was prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen .
