School closes after bomb threat in Talbot County, superintendent says

The Talbot County Board of Education and Central Elementary Middle High School is closed Thursday following a bomb threat, Superintendent James Jack Catrett announced on the school's Facebook page.
He didn't release details concerning the bomb threat, but stated that one of their faculty member's was also threatened. The Talbot County Sheriff's Office recommended that both buildings be closed, according to the post.
"The FBI, GBI, and local task team will be at the school tomorrow to do a security sweep," he said. "Sorry for any inconveniences, but the safety of our staff and students is very important to us. "
Phenix City schools took to Facebook late Wednesday to announce that the Phenix City Police Department and employees with the Phenix City Board of Education searched Central High School as a result of the threat in Talbotton, Georgia.
"The Phenix City Police Department has declared the facility safe and school will resume as normal on Thursday," the post reads. "Thank you all for your concern and most of all for contacting the employees of PCS."
