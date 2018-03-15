Phenix City school searched after confusion about bomb threat, principal says

FBI agents searched Central High School in Phenix City Wednesday night after confusion about a bomb threat on social media that was aimed at a school in Talbot County, according to officials.
"Last night, parents and students began contacting teachers and administrators about a post on Facebook by someone threatening that bombs had been planted in Central High School, and they were going to blow the school up at 8 a.m. the next morning," said Central High School Principal Tommy Vickers. "Not knowing what 'Central High School' they were talking about and out of precautionary measures, the Phenix City police department ran bomb dogs through the school last night."
Superintendent Randy Wilkes with Phenix City Schools sent an email to the Ledger-Enquirer confirming details about the incident.
"Central High Talbotton was confused with Central High PC," Wilkes said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we searched as if the threat was made directly to PCS."
Vickers said they were searching the Phenix City school when it was determined that the post was aimed at Central Elementary Middle High School in Talbotton, Ga.
Superintendent James Jack Catrett of Tablot County Schools took to Facebook Wednesday night to announce that they were closing Talbot County Board of Education and Central Elementary Middle High School Thursday as a result of the bomb threat and a threat against one of their faculty members.
"The FBI, GBI, and local task team will be at the school tomorrow to do a security sweep," Catrett said. "Sorry for any inconveniences, but the safety of our staff and students is very important to us. "
