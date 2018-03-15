Man faces 20 child porn charges in Columbus

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday morning on 20 child porn charges, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.
Donald Allen McFall faces 20 counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick with the CPD Special Victims Unit declined to release any additional details about the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
