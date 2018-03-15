Police: Columbus mother missing under suspicious circumstances

Ebony Giddens, a Columbus mother who hasn’t been seen since Monday, is now missing under suspicious circumstances, the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department said Thursday.
Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said detectives have been working the case almost around the clock to locate Giddens. “It is an ongoing investigation with multiple units,” she said.
Giddens, 27, was last seen on Monday in the Montclair Drive area where she lives. No clothing description is available on what she might have been wearing.
Police went to the woman’s house after she was reported missing. She is described as black, 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Giddens location should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
