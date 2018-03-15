Carlton Gary and Alabama deathrow inmate denied stay of execution by U.S. Supreme Court

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Pause
Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road 82

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial 47

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 146

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 195

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 88

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 7

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

"Stocking Stranger" Carlton Gary will be the 48th Georgia inmate to die by lethal injection, a method the state switched to 17 years ago. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
"Stocking Stranger" Carlton Gary will be the 48th Georgia inmate to die by lethal injection, a method the state switched to 17 years ago. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Carlton Gary and Alabama deathrow inmate denied stay of execution by U.S. Supreme Court

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

March 15, 2018 08:08 PM

“Stocking Strangler” Carlton Gary wasn’t the only condemned strangler seeking a stay of execution from the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday afternoon.

Before a motion was considered by Gary’s defense attorney, the Supreme Court denied a request from former attorneys to block the execution of Alabama inmate Michael Wayne Eggers who was scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday evening at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Gary, 67, was scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1977 deaths of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff in the Wynnton area of Columbus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At about 9:45 p.m., the U.S. Supreme Court denied two appeals for a stay of execution presented to Justice Clarence Thomas and referred to the court. The court denied both petitions from Gary’s attorney.

The decision for Eggers came less than an hour before the 50-year-old Eggers was to die for the strangulation death of Bennie Francis Murray. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement at 8:32 p.m. after Eggers was the executed.

“Michael Eggers showed no mercy towards his victim, his former employer, Bennie Francis Murray, who donated much of her personal time to helping him find a new job,” Marshall said. “ On the night of her murder, Mrs. Murray gave Eggers a lift to pick up his car. Instead of showing her gratitude, Eggers rewarded her kindness by brutally beating and strangling her. He even returned to the scene of the crime to make sure she was dead. After 18 years of waiting, justice has finally been served tonight for the Murray family.”

Eggers was sentenced to die in the 2000 strangulation murder of Murray, who hired him to work at her concession business with a traveling carnival.

Eggers asked Alabama to quickly schedule his execution after a disagreement with his attorneys in 2016. His former attorneys asked to stop the execution because Eggers was mentally ill and made a decision to drop his appeals.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Pause
Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road 82

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial 47

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 146

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 195

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies 88

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat 7

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

View More Video